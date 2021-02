A driver was arrested yesterday after Gardai from the Sligo / Leitrim division who were on patrol in the Coolaney area found the man at a scenic spot, drinking beer and having a smoke while enjoying the view.

He was found to be outside the 5km permitted under Covid-19 restrictions, and a search of the vehicle revealed a bag of cannabis.

After failing a roadside test, the driver was arrested and brought to Ballymote Garda Station.

Gardai are awaiting results of further tests carried out.