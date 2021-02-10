The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 86 years and the age range was 48 - 104 years.

As of midnight last, Tuesday, 1,006 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the Republic.

Galway had the third highest number of cases nationally at 46. There were 8 new cases in Mayo, 7 in Sligo, and less than 5 in both Roscommon and Leitrim.