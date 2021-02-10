The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising all road users to take extra care when using the roads for the remainder of the week as Met Eireann has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and Wind.

There is a yellow Snow/Ice and Wind warning for Munster, Connacht and Leinster giving snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains), but transitioning to rain in the west and south on Thursday night. and also strong to gale force southeast winds in conjunction with rain, sleet and snow will lead to poor visibility and hazardous conditions.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any essential journeys.