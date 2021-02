The Taoiseach has said there will be no significant re-opening of the economy after the 5th of March.

Micheál Martin has told the Dáil the priority next month will be the phased re-opening of schools.

Yesterday Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said construction could open fully and people may be able to meet outdoors from March 5th.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall was among those in the Dail this afternoon who criticised the Tánaiste for "kite flying" before decisions are made.