The Organic Farming Scheme will reopen to new entrants in the first week of March.

Minister Pippa Hackett expects between 400 and 500 new farmers to be able to join the scheme, as an additional €4 million Budget funding was secured for the organic sector.

She says priority will be given to the sectors where there's growing demand - horticulture, dairy and tillage.

However, farming organisations are concerned that drystock farmers are being discriminated against.

The Irish Cattle & Sheepfarmers Association held an online meeting with Minister Hackett yesterday to discuss this, and other issues.

ICSA Organics chairman Fergal Byrne says cattle and sheep farmers have again been marginalised in the latest call for applications to the scheme.

Speaking to Midwest News Mr Byrne said Minister Hackett is advising cattle and sheep farmers to apply, as she hopes to run a similar scheme again next year.