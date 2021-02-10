Just weeks after a controversial motion declaring a Climate and Biodiversity Emergency in Mayo was voted through by elected councillors on Mayo county council, an attempt was made this week to invalidate it.

The revocation of the motion was proposed by Foxford based councillor Neil Cruise at Monday’smeeting of the council. He called for the motion to be invalidated and instead referred to the Environment and Climate Action Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) of Mayo County Council, who could then issue recommendations.

The Fine Gael cllr insisted that councillors needed feedback from the SPC, before any ambitious actions were included in the county development plan.

However, he was informed by council Administrator Siofra Kilcullen that motions cannot be revoked for up to six months following their adoption due to existing standing orders.

The motion was initially tabled by Independent councillor Mark Duffy just last month and after lengthy debate, a notice of motion calling on the authority to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency and to commit to taking measures to address the climate crisis within county Mayo was voted on and carried by a single vote in January.

An emergency has already been declared nationally, and 17 other councils have also made similar declarations.

However, on Monday, councillor Cruise questioned what legislative authority they had to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency. He said that councillors were trying to encourage people back to the county but this would make it harder to get planning for one-off houses, adding that the IFA had concerns over how farmers may be impacted by the emergency declaration.

