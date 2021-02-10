Sligo TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has put his weight behind the greenway option for the old Mayo-Sligo railway route which has been closed for some years.

In a statement to Midwest News today, Minister Feighan stressed that the greenway option is the most feasible and economical at this time.

The other option which is the restoration of the railway line is, he says, an admirable ambition however he believes the cost far outweighs the economic benefit achievable and he is not convinced that user numbers would also justify the cost to bring a functioning rail route to fruition.

In the current programme for government, he says, there is a substantial budget in place for the creation of a National Greenway Network and it is imperative that the local lobby groups get their opportunity to place this project in front of the relevant funders and the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan.

“Estimates of €10m to complete the Green Way from Knock to Sligo is manageable when the overall budget for such projects is considered, It is my belief that it would take between €50 and €60m to revive the old rail route and this project is difficult to justify considering the economic return”, Minister Feighin argues.