Ahead of St Valentine's Day this weekend, balloons in the shape of love hearts will be erected at different locations around Co Mayo to remind users to share the love by being considerate to other road users - drivers, passengers,, cyclists, bikers and pedestrians.

Last year saw a 25% increase in the number of cyclists and a 19% increase in the number of pedestrians killed on Ireland's roads, compared to the previous year.

With more people out walking and cycling during Covid-19 restrictions, Mayo's Road Safety Officer Noel Gibbons is appealing to motorists to slow down, to show respect to other road users.