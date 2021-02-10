1,032 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today, the lowest number since January 7th.

It's a 6 percent fall on yesterday, and 24 percent down on last Wednesday.

This includes 178 people with Covid receiving treatment in intensive care units.

In this region, the number of Covid-19 patients at Mayo University Hospital is continuing to fall, but is still the highest across the West.

Last night's figures show 53 Covid patients at Mayo University Hospital - down from 58 the previous day, with 4 of these patients in ICU.

There are 29 Covid patients being treated at Sligo University Hospital, 28 at Galway University Hospital and 6 at Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe.