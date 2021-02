A Ballina area councillor is calling for Church Road in the town to be included in the county's road gritting plan.

Councillor John O'Hara raised the issue at a recent Municipal District meeting, and claims Church Road in Ballina is like an ice-skating rink during icy weather.

Councillor O'Hara says the route is used locally as a shortcut to the N26, but the lack of gritting treatment in low weather conditions has led to accidents and disruption to business....