The Government yesterday funding of €160m in additional supports for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It includes €10m extra for Live Science companies that are developing and making PPE & equipment used in the fight against Covid-19

There is 90 million under the Sustaining Enterprise Fund to assist Enterprise Ireland funded schemes, and 60 million euro for the Covid 19 Business Aid Scheme.

The new Business Aid scheme is aimed at those businesses not eligible for CRSS (Covid Restrictions Support Scheme), but that are either closed or have seen a 75% reduction in turnover as a result of the pandemic.

Mayo Fianna Fail deputy Dara Calleary says that, under this scheme, eligible businesses will receive up to €8,000 in two installments and the scheme will be administered in Mayo by Mayo County Council.

An online application process will be set-up and will be available on the Local Authority’s website.

The grant will be of substantial assistance to smaller businesses with some of their fixed costs like rent, utilities and security.

Wholesalers, suppliers, caterers, office-based businesses & events companies down 75% or more in turnover will qualify for this funding.

Deputy Calleary has been giving Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more details about the schemes announced yesterday....