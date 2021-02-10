The World Health Organisation say Ireland's recovery from the third wave of Covid-19 has been 'strong and dramatic' - but is warning of the danger of a fourth wave.

556 new cases were confirmed here yesterday, along with 68 additional deaths.

It was the lowest number of cases in over seven weeks.

Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's special envoy on Covid-19, says Ireland has rapidly improved after last month's peak.

The 556 new cases of the virus yesterday includes 38 in Galway and 14 in Mayo.

Sligo and Roscommon both have less than 5 new cases, with none in Leitrim.

he 14 day incidence rate now stands at 319 cases per 100,000 people.

Mayo currently has the 7th highest 14-date incidence rate of the virus nationally, while Roscommon has the lowest 14-day rate in the country.