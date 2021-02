A further 68 deaths have been reported this evening from Covid-19 - 50 of the deaths occurred this month.

There are also 556 new cases of the virus - including 38 in Galway and 14 in Mayo.

Sligo and Roscommon both have less than 5 new cases, with none in Leitrim.

Mayo currently has the 7th highest 14-date incidence rate of the virus nationally, while Roscommon has the lowest 14-day rate in the country.