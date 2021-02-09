The unique Neolithic monuments and landscapes of Co Sligo must be preserved and protected for future generations, and for that reason, an application will be made for UNESCO World Heritage Site Status for the county's neolithic landscape.

That's according to Dorothy Clarke, Director of Services with Sligo County Council.

Queen Maeve's cairn on Knocknarae is an iconic monument, but is only part of Sligo's extensive Neolithic landscape, with over 85 sites spread across the county.

The Sligo Neolithic Landscapes Group has now joined forces with the county council in a bid to win the coveted UNESCO designation - joining the likes of Stonehenge, Machu Picchu and the Great Barrier Reef.

Achieving the UNESCO status would be very significant for the county from a tourism perspective, but getting onto the Tentative List is the first step.

Dorothy Clarke of Sligo County Council has been telling Midwest News about the importance of conserving these world-class sites for future generations.....