This week marks 11 years since a campaign got underway for a new school building for the Holy Trinity National School in Westport.

The 200-year old Church of Ireland school is full to capacity with 62 pupils at present.

In 2010, the Department of Education said the school was not fit for purpose, and recommended a new school building, and a site was subsequently acquired at the location of the old Scoil Phadraig on Altamount Street.

However, the Department has recommended that two new schools be located on that site - Holy Trinity and Westport Educate Together - but the Board of Management at Holy Trinity NS is adamant that the site is suitable for one school only.

Principal Orla Brickenden is now calling on the Minister for Education Norma Foley to give the go-ahead for construction to start on the new school.

She told Midwest News that's it's unfair on students and staff to be left waiting for a new school, 11 years later....