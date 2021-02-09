1,104 people with Covid-19 are in hospitals today.

It's a fall of nine percent on yesterday's total and 22 percent down on last Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours there were 55 admissions and 124 discharges.

There are 58 patients with the virus at Mayo University Hospital- down 4, 34 at University Hospital Galway, 30 at Sligo Hospital- down 6 and 6 at the Portiuncula- down 1.

Last night in ICU there were 175 people receiving treatment.

There are 8 people on critical care beds with the disease in Galway, 4 in Mayo, 3 in Sligo and 1 in the Portiuncula.