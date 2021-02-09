If Eir fails to address the concerns of elected councillors in Mayo over the level of customer service the telecommunications company provides to customers, than the matter will be raised with ComReg and the problems will be highlighted nationally. That’s according to Castlebar based councillor Ger Deere.

There was an onslaught of criticism addressed to the Director of Regulatory and Public Affairs at Eir, Kjeld Hartog when he joined yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council on-line.

Mr Hartog opened his presentation outlining all the services and infrastructure that the company has provided in the county, but in response councillors insisted his presentation was irrelevant. They outlined numerous cases, all across the county, that had been highlighted to them by Eir customers, where customers were days and weeks without a phone service or broadband. In addition, customers attempts to contact Eir about their grievances took excessive time waiting on a phone line, and more often than not the complaints remain unresolved.

Councillors stressed that they were not addressing blame towards Eir workers locally, but rather on the management of the company.

Mr Hartog claimed the company’s customer services have improved significantly since last November when Eir’s CEO addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee, and that the average waiting time for customers contacting Eir customer services is now 5 minutes.

He appeared not to accept that the service remains problematic for many.

Midwest News sought to speak to Mr Hartog on our lunchtime news today, but a company spokesperson said he was not available and any questions could be directed to Eir.

Councillor Ger Deere, initially called for Eir to address a monthly meeting of Mayo County Council last Summer - because of the volume of complaints from local constituents over the service during the pandemic. He outlined to Midwest News today the frustration of councillors to Eir's response yesterday.