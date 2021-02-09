Ireland has passed the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Ronan Glynn says he's hopeful people won't have to go through what happened in January, again.

NPHET's reporting "steady progress" against all indicators of the disease, with the latest figures showing 829 new cases and 6 deaths.

There are 28 new cases in Galway, 17 in Mayo, 6 in Roscommon, less than 5 in Sligo and none in Leitrim.

Meanwhile the numbers in public hospitals are down around 46 per cent from its peak last month to 1,100, while 175 patients are in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn says there are many reasons to be optimistic: