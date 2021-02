The HSE is "encouraged" by the number of nursing home staff getting vaccinated, according to a senior official.

Up to 15 per cent of staff in some nursing homes may have refused a Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said staff in the facilities refusing the vaccine is "inexcusable".

But Dr Lucy Jessop, the director of the HSE's National Immunisation Office, says staff may have turned down the vaccine for a variety of reasons.