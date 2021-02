Nurses are calling for compensation for their work during the pandemic, according to the INMO.

The group will go before the Oireachtas Health Committee later today and say the vaccine rollout has been 'haphazard'.

The committee will also hear 1,400 people have picked up the virus in hospital in the space of nine weeks, and 124 of them died.

Professor Gerry Killeen, a virus expert in UCC, says the rise in hospital-acquired cases was inevitable.