Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Galway.

The incident occurred along a stretch of the Loughgeorge /Abbeyknockmoy Road (R354) at Lackagh Bridge in Turloughmore at 5am this morning.

A car collided with the bridge and entered the water.

The male driver was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of his injuries which are not believed serious.

Power lines were also damaged during the collision.

The road was closed for a time while authorities dealt with the crash, but it has since reopened

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.