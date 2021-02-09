Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Galway.

The incident occurred along a stretch of the Loughgeorge /Abbeyknockmoy Road (R354) at Lackagh Bridge in Turloughmore at 5am this morning.

A car collided with the bridge and entered the water.

The male driver was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of his injuries which are not believed serious.

Power lines were also damaged during the collision.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí say enquiries are ongoing.