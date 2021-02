There has been a further 6 Covid-19 deaths reported this evening - the lowest reported number of fatalities in a single day since the beginning of January.

An additional 829 new cases of the virus have also been announced - including 28 in Galway, 17 in Mayo, 6 in Roscommon, less than 5 in Sligo and none in Leitrim.

Mayo and Galway both have a 14-day incidence rate of the virus that's higher than the national average.