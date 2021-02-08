Covid-19 case numbers are continuing to fall across Mayo and Roscommon, but the figures for Galway are concerning, according to the HSE West.

Mayo's 14-day incidence rate is now 377 per 100,000 - higher than the national average.

Galway's 14-day is 334 per 100,000 people, and 130 per 100,000 in Roscommon.

Galway has seen 863 new cases of the virus over the past 14 days, with 493 in Mayo.

Director of Public Health with the HSE West Dr Breda Smyth says we was seeing a continued reduction of cases in Mayo and Roscommon, but case numbers are plateauing in Galway, which is concerning.

She says it's very important that anyone with symptoms would self-isolate in their room immediately, and then call their GP to arrange a test.