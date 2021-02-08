It's hoped that elective surgery at Mayo University Hospital can resume later this month.

That's according to the hospital's manager Catherine Donohoe, who says pressure on the hospital has eased somewhat since the peak of the third wave of Covid-19.

There are currently 62 patients with the virus being treated at Mayo University Hospital, with 4 of these patients in ICU.

The number of Covid patients at the hospital has remained the same for the past 3 days, and is considerably higher than the numbers being treated at other hospitals across the region - with 36 Covid patients currently at Sligo University Hospital, 34 at GUH and 7 at Portiuncla in Ballinasloe.

The number of staff absent from the Castlebar hospital due to Covid is also on the decline, while it's hoped all staff will be vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month.

Manager of Mayo University Hospital Catherine Donohue told Midwest News that, if the number of Covid patients being treated in the hospital continues to decline, some elective say case surgery could resume in two weeks time....