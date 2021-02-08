At the start of today’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, the Cathaoirleach, cllr Richard Finn expressed his and his colleagues condolences with anyone in the county grieving the loss of a loved one through Covid 19.

He complimented the “trojan work” of health care and front line staff in the region throughout the pandemic.

He explained that Mayo County Council services are mainly available online and that outdoor staff are working reduced hours, in accordance with government guidelines, and only essential services can be provided in these circumstances in terms of outdoor works.

The public is urged to protect themselves and others from the virus and adhere to the Level 5 Restrictions in place until March 5th.

The CEO of MCC Peter Duggan also reminded anyone who needs assistance during this lockdown to contact the Community Call Helpline on 094 9064660.