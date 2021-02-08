Tributes have been paid to the late Buddy Valkenburg of Belmullet.

The 85-year old lived on Quay Street in the town and was a well known businessman and was a decorated member of Ballyglass RNLI.

He passed away at the weekend in a Dublin hospital.

He is survived by his sister Maura, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends

He was one of the founding members and current President of Belmullet Sea Angling Club and was also one of the founders of Erris tourism.

The RNLI, in 2014, gave the highest honour it can award to any member, with an Honorary Life Governor Award to Buddy. The RNLI at the time described him as an ‘inspirational character’ who gave many years to the Institution long before the lifeboat was placed in Ballyglass in 1989.

His funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Eddie Diver paid this tribute to his late friend and colleague when he spoke to Midwest News this lunchtime