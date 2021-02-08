The garda drugs unit in Mayo, routinely stopped a man acting suspiciously on the street in Balla on Friday evening last, and in a follow up search of a private house in the area, seized over 73,000 euro in cocaine. Three people appeared before a Special Sitting of Castlebar court on Saturday charged in relation to the offences.

The Garda Chief Superintendent for Mayo Tony Healy says that Mayo has a well resourced drug unit and insists the gardai are making inroads into drug dealing in the county.

Chief Supt Healy spoke to Midwest Radio's News Editor Teresa O'Malley today about the weekend’s arrests and drug seizures in Balla.