A technology security company in Galway has announced plans to hire more than 100 new staff over the next 3 years.

HID Global is to open a Centre of Excellence at Mervue Business Park in Galway later this year, and will increase its total number of employees in the city to 300.

HID Global is a multinational company headquartered in Texas, and currently employs some 3,000 staff worldwide.

The firm specialises in identity technology, manufacturing a range of secure ID cards - including Ireland's passport card.

HID Global says the site at the Mervue Business Park was chosen, due to the availability of skilled staff and strong language skills in the region.