1,212 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today.

It's an increase of 9 patients since yesterday, however there's been a drop of 20 percent on last Monday.

In the past 24 hours there have been 47 admissions and 18 discharges to hospitals.

As of 8pm last night there are 62 patients with the virus at Mayo University Hospital, 36 at Sligo Hospital- down one, 34 at Galway University Hospital- down 6 and 7 at the Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Latest figures show there were 179 people receiving treatment in ICU.

There are 9 patients with the disease on critical care beds in Galway, 4 in Mayo, 3 in Sligo- down 1 and 2 in the Portiuncula.