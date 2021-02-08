Galway, Sligo and Athlone are to be among the locations where the HSE now intends to establish centres nationally to provide Covid-19 vaccines to the wider population in the weeks ahead.

The vaccination of people over the age of 70,starting with those over 85s, will get under way next week under a revised programme using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said yesterday that the decision to change plans and not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for the over-70 age group was likely to delay the completion of the process by only a couple of weeks. He said all those over 70 should receive their first dose of the vaccine by mid-April and their second by mid-May.

He says it's hoped one million Covid 19 vaccines can be carried out a month from May.

Paul Reid said today he is hoping the vaccine rollout will speed up significantly in the summer.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had a superior effectiveness and were considered to be more appropriate for people over 70.

The first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines, which arrived in the State at the weekend, will be given to healthcare workers from today.