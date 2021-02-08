Bags of household waste continue to be dumped indiscriminately along rural roads in the Castlebar area.

Over the weekend, Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne, became aware of a number of incidents where rubbish was dumped over this weekend in locations along the Pontoon road out of Castlebar, in the Ross area of Castlebar, and close to Clydagh bridge outside the town.

Councillir Kilcoyne will be raising the matter at this afternoon’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, insisting that the local authority deploys mobile CCTV across the district to deal with the issue of indiscriminate dumping of rubbish and its impact on the local environment.