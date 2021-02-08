Gardaí seized a vehicle and trailer off a motorist in Mayo at the weekend.

This incident occurred in the Swinford area on Friday afternoon.

Mayo Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle in question and found major defects which could cause serious injuries.

There was no floor, no braking system, no lights, 2 out of 3 Tyres were ripped and the jockey wheel was held up with a rope.

The vehicle and trailer were seized and detained.

Gardaí say a prosecution will follow.