A lack of supply in rental properties is continuing to drive up rents across the region, despite rising unemployment.

Rents rose by over 5 percent on average last year, according to new data from Daft.ie, with supply on the market this month down 17 percent.

Rents in Connacht rose 3% year-on-year, according to new data from Daft.ie.

Just 138 homes were available to rent on the 1st of February in the province, down over 60% compared to a year ago.

In Mayo, rents were on average 2.5% higher in the final three months of 2020 compared with 2019.

The average listed rent is now €762, up 47% from its lowest point.

The average rent in Galway city is now €1,379, up 4.6% on the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Prices in Dublin fell however by more than 3 percent, with every other main city across the seeing inflation.

Professor Ronan Lyons says it's taken the economic shock of a pandemic to make Dublin's rental market begin to look normal.