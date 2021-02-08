Local public health teams need to be reinforced before Covid-19 restrictions can be eased, according to an infectious disease expert.

12 more deaths were confirmed last night, while another 1,024 cases were detected.

In this region there are 55 new cases in Galway, 29 in Mayo, 15 in Sligo, eight in Roscommon and less than five in Leitrim.

In public hospitals last night there were 1,212 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment, while there are 179 people in ICUs nationally.

Professor Sam McConkey of the RCSI says every public health team in the country needs an IT upgrade and a serious boost in manpower.