Temperatures could reach as low as minus five in parts this week as the country is being hit with winds from Siberia.

A significant snow event is expected later this week, with a weather advisory for cold weather currently in place by Met Eireann.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management has crisis management plan in place.

AA Roadwatch spokesperson Niamh O'Reilly says motorists need to take care on icy roads this week: