Searches are continuing in Galway for a Mayo man missing from the city for nearly two weeks.

Galway Gardai issued an appeal for information into the disappearance of Joseph Langan, who was originally from the Lacken area.

The 38-year old has been missing from the Wellpark Road area of Galway since Tuesday the 26th of January.

He's described as 6 foot in height of slim build with short hair, and when last seen, Joseph has wearing a green coat, dark jeans and dark trainers with white soles.

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 - 53 8000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.