The Department of Health has reported 12 more people with Covid-19 have died and there have been 1,024 new cases of the virus.

380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties.

In this region there are 29 new cases in Mayo, 15 in Sligo, eight in Roscommon and less than five in Leitrim.