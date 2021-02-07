Mayo’s country music star Chantelle Padden gave a mesmerising performance on The Voice UK last night.

The 24-year-old from Binghamstown, Belmullet turned Will.i.am and Olly Murs in the blind auditions of the show, before joining team Olly.

Murs said he was mesmerised by her voice and fellow coaches Tom Jones and Anne-Marie both said they regretted not turning for Chantelle, who sang a cover of Miley Cyrus’ song, When I Look At You.

Chantelle told Midwest News she is hopeful that her appearance on the show will open up doors for her going forward.