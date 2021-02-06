There has been a drugs and cash seizure in County Galway.



A man in his late teens was searched at a residential complex in Salthill village at 9:30pm last night.



250 euro worth of cannabis herb was seized, then gardai stopped a man and woman in their late teens.



26 thousand euro worth of cash was recovered as well as cannabis herb, while more drugs and cash were seized in Salthill.



Three people have been arrested and taken to Galway Garda Station.