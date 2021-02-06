New cases of coronavirus in this country are continuing to tumble.

827 new cases have been confirmed, down from 1,047 yesterday and 55 more people with the virus have died.

There are 297 new infections in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 56 in Galway, 46 in Wexford, 37 in Kildare and the rest are spread across all other counties.

Elsewhere, there are 17 new cases in Mayo, 7 each in Sligo and Roscommon and 5 in Leitrim.

The country's 14 day incidence rate has also fallen from 369 per 100 thousand people yesterday to 345.6 today.