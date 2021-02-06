A new NCT centre is to open in Tuam - possibly next month.

The new centre has been constructed on the site of a former dancehall in Tuam, but its opening has been delayed by several factors.

Tuam-based Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed confirmation from the operators of the National Car Testing Centres that they intend to open the centre in Tuam shortly, which will serve motorists in the North Galway and South Mayo areas.

Deputy Canney says it will also have knock-on benefits for the town of Tuam.