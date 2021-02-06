Three people have appeared in court, charged after gardai seized drugs worth over 73, 000 euro in County Mayo.

It's after two separate seizures in Balla.

Gardai stopped and searched a man in his 20s on the Main Street in Balla shortly before 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

They found cocaine worth around 1,500 euro - he was arrested and taken to Castlebar Garda Station.

During a follow-up operation, they searched a home in the town and found more cocaine worth 71,640 and drug paraphernalia.

A man and woman, both in their 20s were arrested and taken to Castlebar Garda Station.

All three people have appeared before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court this afternoon.