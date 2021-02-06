Details

Three people have appeared in court, charged after gardai seized drugs worth over 73, 000 euro in County Mayo.

It's after two separate seizures in Balla.

Gardai stopped and searched a man in his 20s on the Main Street in Balla shortly before 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

They found cocaine worth around 1,500 euro - he was arrested and taken to Castlebar Garda Station.

During a follow-up operation, they searched a home in the town and found more cocaine worth 71,640 and drug paraphernalia.

A man and woman, both in their 20s were arrested and taken to Castlebar Garda Station.

All three people have appeared before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court this afternoon.

