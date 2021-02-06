The man who died in a road traffic collision in Sligo on Thursday evening has been named locally as 22-year-old Shane Flanagan of Fermoyle, Calry.

The incident involving a car and a jeep occurred shortly after 5pm along the R278 near Calry.

Mr Flanagan was taken from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It's understood the crash took place close to the family home while he was driving home from work.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.