Ireland's bracing itself for more snow, with temperatures set to drop over the coming days.

Severe frost, ice as well as sleet or snow's to affect eastern counties from tomorrow, before spreading to most areas by mid-week.

Met Eireann's weather advisory's due to kick in from tomorrow morning from 6am and will last until Wednesday.

Hazardous conditions are expected on roads and paths.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel says weather alerts are likely: