An Independent Councillor has called on Mayo County Council to carry out safety works at a notorious junction in Ballinrobe.

Patsy O'Brien says safety works need to be carried out at the junction of Aurivo and the entry to Waterside Housing Estate and has asked engineers to consider a one way system leading onto Abbey Street.

The Councillor raised the motion at Wednesday's Claremorris/Swinford Municipal District Meeting.

Cllr. O'Brien told Midwest News that he was not pleased with the response he received from Council management.