There are 43 per cent fewer people in hospital with the virus now than on January 18th.

This morning, there are 1,196 people hospitalised with Covid-19 according to the HSE, including 177 in intensive care.

As of last night there were 62 patients with the virus at Mayo University Hospital- up seven, 39 at Galway University Hospital down six, 35 at Sligo Hospital-down five and 7 at the Portiuncula-up one.

Of those, 9 were on critical care beds in Galway, 4 each in Mayo and Sligo and 2 in the Portiuncula.

In a response to a request from Midwest News, the Saolta Hospital Group provided an update on the Covid-19 situation at Mayo University Hospital yesterday evening.

It states that:

“There are three wards being used to care for patients with COVID-19 and two wards are under monitoring for outbreak.

The hospital has three wards for non-Covid care and a further escalation ward with 23 beds.

All specialty wards such as Maternity, Paediatrics and day services for Oncology and Renal are open and in use.”