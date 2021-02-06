"What are you paying insurance for if you have to contest what it says on your policy?"

That's the view of the Chairman of the Mayo Vintners Association who has been giving his reaction to yesterday's high court ruling that four pub owners are entitled to be compensated by FBD Insurance for the disruption their businesses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a landmark decision, the outcome of which affects claims made by more than 1,000 Irish pubs and restaurants, the judge found that a policy sold by FBD covered losses the pubs sustained by having to close due to the global health emergency.

Alan Gielty who is an Achill based publican and the Chairman of Mayo VFI says this ruling isn't going to be positive for the majority of publicans.