Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating a man missing from the Ballina area.

It is understood he went missing from the Gurteens, Crossmolina Road area of the town some time after 7:30am this morning.

The man is described as being in his 70s, 5 ft 8 in height, of slight build and grey hair.

He may have been wearing jeans, brown shoes and a shirt and he may also appear confused.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone in the area who may have seen this man this morning to make contact with them.

They are particularly appealing for any road users with dash cam footage from 7:30am this morning to review it and make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information are advised to contact Ballina Garda Station on 09620560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.