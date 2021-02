Students will be given a choice of formats for this year's Leaving Cert, according to a government minister.

The Department of Education has identified two clear possibilities, and more talks will take place with stakeholders next week.

One option is full written exams, with more choice than usual, and the other possibility is an alternative format, without exams.

Minister of State for Higher Education, Niall Collins, says no matter what's chosen, students will have a choice.